Play Brightcove video

Luke Keohane went to Cromer to speak to those who are leading the hunt for someone to house the vessel.

Volunteers are desperately searching for a temporary home for a thirty foot wartime lifeboat whilst its current home closes to remove damp from its building.

Staff at the Henry Blogg Museum in Norfolk need the The H.F Bailey, which is nearly 80 years old, to be housed in a space which will be large enough but also have the right humidity not to damage the boat.

The search is due to last until October, when the museum, based at Rocket House on Cromer's seafront, will close in order to carry out the essential repair and restoration works.

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers are optimistic that they will find somewhere but if a location isn't found, the boat's future may be in danger.

Jacqui Palmer, manager at the Henry Blogg Museum, said: "Some of us have been working here for 17 years looking after this boat. So it would be really devastating for us to have this lifeboat in jeopardy after all the love and care we have put into her.

"We know it's a large ask but we are a charity and we are hoping that people will play their part by saving lives at sea by saving our heritage."

The boat served on North Norfolk's coastline from 1935 to 1945 Credit: RNLI

The H.F Bailey saved more than 400 lives on the North Norfolk Coast between 1935 and 1945 - meaning it saved more people from the sea than any other boat in history in a ten year period.

It was known for being crewed by Henry Blogg, a Norfolk-born sailor, who saved more than 800 lives in his 53-year career.

It's been on display in the museum since 2005.

One of the museum's volunteers, Denis Baker, has been part of the team who preserve the boat and said it's the "star attraction".

Every Thursday, Denis Baker cleans the interiors of the H.F Bailey, ensuring the boat is kept in the best condition possible. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He said: "It's such a heroic boat. It is the museum.

"Visitors probably talk to us about the boat more than anything else. They find it really interesting and I always get a lot of thank you's whenever I explain the more detailed things."

The RNLI and North Norfolk District Council agreed this week that the museum will stay open over summer - meaning the hunt to find somewhere for the vessel will last a bit longer.

Cllr Tim Adams, Leader of North Norfolk District Council, said: "The issues surrounding the future of the RNLI Museum, the Rocket House Café, accessible lift, and public toilet provision within the Rocket House have been a concern many residents and visitors in recent months.

“Our attention here as a Council is now on carrying out the works required to the building later in the year. We will aim to reduce impacts on our tenants and visitors as much as possible."

The museum is urging anyone who may want to help store the H.F Bailey to contact them directly.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know