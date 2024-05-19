A Northamptonshire police officer has been jailed for sharing confidential information.

PC Matthew Bell, 38, admitted that between September 14, 2019, and June 29, 2022, he had looked up details unavailable to the public about various police incidents, including arrests and serious road traffic accidents.

Southwark Crown Court heard that he would access the police computer system to look up information after he had been asked questions about incidents by family and friends.

After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury from Northamptonshire Police’s Professional Standards Department said: "The nature of policing involves being exposed to confidential information on a daily basis.

"We are very clear on the fact that this information should be handled sensitively and accessed only when there is a legitimate policing purpose to do so.

"Anyone who misuses it or shares it with family and friends has no place in our profession.

"PC Bell’s offending took place over a long period of time, demonstrating a lack of integrity and undermining public confidence in policing.

"I hope the fact that we have brought him before the courts reassures the public that regardless of who you are, we will do everything we can to bring you to justice."

PC Bell resigned from the Force on March 3, 2023.

