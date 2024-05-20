A man in his 60s has died after two motorcyclists collided on a country road.

The crash happened at Acton near Sudbury at lunchtime on Sunday.

Police said a black BMW and a Ducati collided on Waldingfield Road, at the junction with Tentree Road, at around 12.50pm.

Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, air ambulance and ambulance crew were all called out.

One motorcyclist in his 60s died at the scene.

The other motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital by land ambulance where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and asking any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, to review the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: 37/27838/24.

