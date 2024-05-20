A mum was injured by a vintage tractor after her four-year-old child managed to start up the machine at a charity event.

The tractor was on display at a Meet the Farmer event at Wroxham Barns near Hoveton in Norfolk on Saturday.

In a statement, Wroxham Barns said the four-year-old was able to start the tractor even though the keys had been removed and the machine then injured the mum before crashing into parked cars.

The statement said the family were looked after by event organisers until help arrived.

It is thought the woman was not badly hurt and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment.

The weekend's Meet the Farmer event included displays of farm machinery and educational talks.

The event had been jointly organised by Wroxham Barns and the Wroxham Bure Valley Rotary Club to raise money for charity.

Both the Norfolk and Norwich SEND Association (Nansa) and The Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) were set to benefit from any money raised.

The statement from Wroxham Barns said a thorough risk assessment had been made before the event and extra precautions were taken on the day, including disconnecting all tractor batteries.

It added: "Wroxham Barns and Wroxham Bure Valley Rotary Club take health and safety very seriously, and how the child was able to start the vehicle remains unknown.

"Wroxham Barns will provide all information and support required for any forthcominginvestigation."

