Police are appealing for witnesses after a football fan was hospitalised after being punched in the head at a local match.

The fan, in his 20s, was left with serious injuries after being struck from behind at about 9.45pm on May 10.

The assault took place on Norwich Road in Dereham after the Norfolk Junior Cup Final between Watlington and Dersingham.

Police said the victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

A spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events prior to the incident happening.

"Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch via the following channels, quoting crime reference 36/31935/24."

