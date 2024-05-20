A male university researcher was the victim of a long campaign of domestic abuse at the hands of his wife before she killed him, an inquest has heard.

Dr Minguk Seo, who worked at Cranfield University, was found dead at a house in Countess Way, Broughton in Milton Keynes in January 2022.

His wife, Byoung Ju Jeon, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was under investigation for murder and controlling behaviour when she took her own life on 3 May 2022.

An inquest into her death on 14 September 2022 ruled it to be suicide.

Assistant Coroner Dr Sean Cummings concluded that Dr Seo was unlawfully killed.Thames Valley Police said that if Byoung Ju Jeon was still alive, a file would have been prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service.Det Chief Insp Nicola Underhill said: “At the conclusion of this inquest, my thoughts and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with the family, friends and colleagues of Dr Seo.“They have had to endure a long investigation and I would like to pay tribute to them for their patience, dignity and understanding.“Our investigation found strong evidence that Dr Seo was a victim of serious domestic abuse, and was a victim of years of coercive and controlling behaviour, as well as physical and mental abuse.“This case highlights that men can be victims of domestic abuse, and I would encourage anybody who feels that they are suffering, to not stay silent, but to report this to the police."Thames Valley Police said they would always investigate domestic abuse in all its forms as a top priority and aimed to treat victims with dignity and support them through an investigation.

Cranfield University paid tribute to Dr Seo, as a talented and highly respected colleague with a promising academic career ahead of him.

