A driving instructor is recovering from spinal injuries after her car was involved in a head-on crash during a lesson.

Donna Brookes was with a pupil when a silver Vauxhall van reportedly overtaking other vehicles on the notorious A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth smashed into the front of her Corsa.

Norfolk Police are hunting for the occupants of the Vauxhall, who fled the scene of the crash on May 16.

Ms Brookes has been left with a fractured spine and cuts and bruises and her driving school has launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise money to support her while she recovers.

Claire Wyatt, from NxtGen Driving Academy, said the response to the appeal had been "truly amazing" and Ms Brookes was overwhelmed by people's generosity.

Ms Brookes could be unable to work for up to 12 weeks while she recovers from her injuries.

She is now recovering at home but has to wear a torso brace to support her injured spine.

Her male pupil suffered cuts and bruises, but escaped serious injury and is said to be determined to get back behind the wheel despite the crash.

Ms Wyatt said: "Donna is determined to get home from hospital and is in good spirits considering the ordeal, she’s so overwhelmed by the love shown and is keeping in constant contact."

Police said people in the other vehicle had fled the scene. Credit: NxtGen Driving Academy

Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage following the collision.They said officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A47 Acle Straight at 8.16am on Thursday.

A silver Vauxhall Vivaro van and white Vauxhall Corsa were involved in the collision.The passenger of the Corsa, a woman aged in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to James Paget Hospital, where she remains.Officers said the occupants of the Vivaro van failed to stop at the scene and inquiries were going on to locate them.Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage of the incident is asked to get in touch by the methods below, quoting reference NC-16052024-60:

