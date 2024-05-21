Two popular bridges across a famous city river have been forced to close due to structural issues.

Jesus Green Lock and Baits Bite Lock bridges on the River Cam in Cambridge have been shut after a survey cast doubt on their safety.

One provides a pedestrian and cycle link to Jesus Green, where the city's 50th beer festival is being held from 20 to 25 May.

The closure follows a survey by the Conservators of the River Cam revealing structural issues with the lock islands in both Cambridge and Milton locations.

Cycle campaigners Camcycle said the closure was disappointing as the bridge was a key transport link to the city centre.

Cambridgeshire County Council says the closures will not affect access to the River Cam towpaths and that alternative pedestrian routes will be put in place.

Cllr Alex Beckett, Cambridgeshire County Council’s Chair of Highways and Transport Committee said: "We have a duty to ensure the safety of our paths and highways and we understand that this will come as disappointing news to the local communities including the River Cam community and those regularly using the footbridges, particularly with the beer festival this week.

"We will be keeping the public and our stakeholders updated on our work by sharing further news later in the week once bridge surveys have been carried out. We will reopen the bridges as soon as we are satisfied with their safety."

Signs showing diversions for pedestrians have been put in place.

