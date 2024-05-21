A man has been charged with having explosives after counter-terror police raided his home.

Harry Whittaker, 31, from Caddington in Bedfordshire, will appear at Westminster magistrates court on Tuesday, charged with possessing explosive substances, and having an regulated substance without a licence.

Bedfordshire Police raided his home on Hyde Road on May 6 and said they found "suspicious substances".

They carried out a "controlled explosion" last week and the substances were safely removed, police said.

The investigation was then passed to the Met's Counter Terrorism team.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I’m aware that the recent police presence at an address in Caddington has caused some concern amongst the local community.

“... our priority at all times has been public safety - particularly in relation to other residents living nearby, and while our searches are now complete, we’re likely to remain at the address for a while longer to ensure the safe removal of all materials.

"As it has been throughout, this is being done with the support of specialist officers so that we are not putting anyone at any risk of harm."

He asked people to stop commenting or speculating, now that the case will go to court.

