Police are investigating one of their officers after video emerged on social media of him apparently hitting a man in a wheelchair.

The footage was taken in Great Yarmouth on Monday afternoon, and shows the officer arresting the wheelchair user.

Police said the incident, which was caught on camera, happened at 5.16pm in St Peter's Road in the town.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said the incident happened after an officer on patrol came across a man being "verbally abusive in the street".

They added that during the incident, the man threatened him with a bottle and subsequently spat at the officer.

Local Policing Commander Chief Inspector Matt Dyson said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media.

"The matter has been referred to the Professional Standards Department and we are carrying out a thorough investigation of the circumstances including a review of the officer’s body worn video.

"We will also be referring the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“We recognise the public concern around the level of force used in this incident and this will form part of our investigation.”

Following the incident, a man in his 30s was arrested for a Section 5 public order offence of causing harassment, alarm, or distress and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation for questioning where he remains.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know