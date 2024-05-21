The Queen is to become the new patron of a museum dedicated to the Sport of Kings.

Queen Camilla has accepted the invitation to become Patron of the National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket

It follows in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, who was famoulsy a keen race goer.

The announcement was made to mark the first anniversary of the coronation.

Speaking after the Queen accepted the patronage, Frances Stanley, chairman of the Museum’s board of trustees, said, “Queen Elizabeth II opened the National Horseracing Museum in November 2016 and was a wonderful supporter during her reign, visiting Newmarket on multiple occasions.

Her Majesty Queen Camilla unveiling a picture in Palace House during a visit to the National Horseracing Museum in June 2023. Credit: National Horseracing Museum

"It is with absolute delight that the National Horseracing Museum received this latest news from Buckingham Palace. HM The Queen, being a talented horsewoman, has shown great enthusiasm for equestrian sports over many years. We have had the honour of welcoming her to the Museum, most recently in June 2023.”

Just last summer the Queen visited the home of racing as one of her first official visits after the coronation.

The Queen fed a Polo mint to a retired racehorse on a visit to the British Racing School to mark its 40th anniversary.

The training centre on the outskirts of Newmarket, the headquarters of British horse racing, was opened by King Charles in 1983, when he was still the Prince of Wales.

Queen Camilla watches students in the Newmarket Pony Academy during a visit to The British Racing School in Newmarket Credit: PA Images

To mark the announcement, the town's tourism chiefs, have also launched a new Royal Yard Tour.

Visitors will will go behind the scenes and be able to tour the yard where the King and Queen have horses in training.

The Gosden partnership of John and his son Thady is based at Clarehaven Stables in Newmarket and has been associated with some of the sport’s brightest stars.

To date they have trained 3,500 individual winners and over 200 Group 1 winners, including 2 Derby victories.

