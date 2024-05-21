A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious assault involving a knife.

Essex Police were called by ambulance colleagues to Chapel Road in Shoeburyness, shortly before 11:45pm on Sunday.

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after he sustained a head injury.

His condition is believed to be life-threatening, and he remains in hospital.Essex Police described the incident as "concerning" but believe it to have been of an isolated nature.

They did not say if anyone had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police on duty at the scene of the stabbing. Credit: Essex Live/BPM Media

A cordon was set up and some roads were closed to motorists and pedestrians, including Chapel Road and Horseshoe Crescent in Shoeburyness.Det Sgt Ami Evins said: “We continue to investigate this serious assault and remain on scene.

"We understand that this is a concerning time for residents, but at this stage we believe there is no wider threat to the community."I’d ask anyone who may know anything or can help our inquiry to contact us. We will remain in the area whilst we investigate, and would ask anyone with any information or footage of the incident or have concerns, to stop and speak to our officers who will remain in the area conducting high visibility patrols in the coming days."An Essex Police spokesperson said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us. You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm."

