A woman has been seriously injured after being stabbed near a school.

Police said the attack happened near Beech Hill Primary in Dunstable Road in Luton just after 8.30am on Tuesday.

Officers said the victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Police said all the children were safe within the school and there was no wider threat to the public.

Officers will maintain a strong presence in the area for reassurance.

