A "love-shy" flamingo aged 70 has laid her first egg after settling down with her 'toy boy' boyfriend.

Gertrude, a flamingo at Pensthorpe Nature Reserve in Fakenham, Norfolk, has 'always struggled' to find a partner but has now settled down with her newfound love, Gil, aged 37.

After a period of flirting, the pairing has led Gertrude to lay her first egg - which is very rare for a flamingo of her age.

Ben Marshall, managing director at the reserve, said: "This is a huge feat for her. It's almost unheard of.

"All throughout her life, she's been fairly subdued and been at the back of the group. But suddenly, this year she found a newfound confidence and was flirting with all the guys!

"There's no discrimination in the flamingo world, so all the others have really taken to the new couple."

Flamingos tend to live for only around 35 years, says Ben Marshall Credit: Pensthorpe Nature Reserve

Gertrude, one of 65 flamingos at the reserve, has also turned heads for living nearly double the average flamingo life expectancy - meaning the ability to lay an egg is even more remarkable.

Mr Marshall said: "The average age of a flamingo is around 35 years, so it's incredible that she's still with us.

"It's testament to the hard work of the team that not only is Gertrude healthy and happy but is able to find love at her age."

Despite the good news, it's unlikely the couple's egg will hatch.

Mr Marshall said: "She's struggled before with other pregnancies and owing to her age, it's unlikely she will become a mother.

"However, it's still a remarkable achievement and being able to display maternal instincts at her age is just amazing.

"I'm sure Gertrude will continue to be the fun auntie of the group!"

