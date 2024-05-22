A man has been charged with the attempted murder after a woman was stabbed multiple times near a school.

Police said the attack happened near Beech Hill Primary in Dunstable Road in Luton just after 8.30am on Tuesday.

The woman suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Barze Faesal, 30, of no fixed address, was arrested and has been remanded in custody.

Bedfordshire Police say they will continue with high-visibility patrols in the area for community engagement and reassurance in the wake of the incident.

Pictures taken at the scene show an evidence tent on the street directly opposite the school and police on duty guarding the area, which is also near the Luton Hotel and a small Catholic church.