It could almost be Rampant Rumour week.

Yesterday Westminster was rife with fevered speculation that Rishi Sunak was about to call a snap General Election.

While many pooh-poohed the suggestion, we now all know how that turned out.

Now a similar set of rumours are swirling around another man in Blue - Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna.

The 38-year-old, who recently led the Suffolk side back to the promised land after a 22-year-absence from the Premier League has now been linked with a move away from the club, almost before the roar of celebration has faded.

That achievement sparked a wave of adulation. In an article by ITV News Anglia's Ipswich players have been queuing up to sing the praises of their boss, with captain Sam Morsy hailing McKenna's attention to detail as "incredible".

It's a statement backed up by ex-Manchester United manager Solskjaer who described him as "the most thorough and analytical, step-by-step, process-driven coach that I’ve worked with," during an interview with The Athletic, while Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony recently told TalkSport that McKenna is a "top six manager in the making."

McKenna's work ethic means he's often the first to arrive at the training round, and the last to leave - his drive and determination powered by his insatiable thirst for knowledge which he quenches by listening to podcasts and watching documentaries about elite coaches in other sports.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has helped the club to back-to-back promotions. Credit: PA

With high-profile vacancies at Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Brighton and, possibly Manchester United, could the in-demand coach be about to head to pastures new?

Ipswich's back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League - finishing second in League One with 98 points and then in the same position in the Championship with 96 - have put the 38-year-old in the frame for the Chelsea vacancy.

Chelsea are now seeking a fourth managerial appointment since the departure of former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Since the sale of the club to Todd Boehly and partners, Chelsea have seen Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino take the helm in West London.

McKenna is the latest coach to be linked with the job, Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi are also among the contenders.

McKenna has also been touted as a possible replacement for De Zerbi, who left Brighton at the end of the season.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, applauds supporters after the game Credit: PA

The former Manchester United Under-18 coach and assistant manager has won 75 of131 games (57 per cent) in his first senior managerial role. That has also seen him linked with a move back to Old Trafford.

The Manchester Evening News reported today that he is open to taking over as Manchester United manager should Erik ten Hag leave the club after the FA Cup final.

McKenna's stock rose higher this week after he picked up the League Manager's Association's Manager of the Year, award.

He was presented with the trophy by Sir Alex Ferguson. Speaking afterwards he said: "It's incredible. Sir Alex Ferguson has been such a great part of my childhood growing up and my love for football, and for the game, has involved him - he's an inspiration.

"It's been a great journey. I'm two-and-a-half years into a management career, but it's been 16-years of working incredibly hard every day pretty much to be the best coach I can be.

"It's the best thing in the world and I've had good experience as a first team coach, but to be a manager in the Premier League and go up against great managers is going to be a great challenge and something I can't wait for."

It remains to be seen whether that will still be with Ipswich Town.

