Man, 69, denies 2013 murder of retired postmistress Una Crown

A 69-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of retired postmistress Una Crown, who was found dead in her bungalow in 2013.

David Newton appeared before Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (23 May) and denied the murder of the 86-year-old widow.

Mrs Crown was found in a pool of blood and with her clothing burnt in her hallway in Magazine Lane, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on January 13 2013.

Her death was initially treated as an accident before a murder investigation was launched days later.

Cambridgeshire Police said that a post-mortem examination showed that she died from stab wounds to her neck and chest.

Una Crown was found dead in her bungalow on Sunday, January 13, 2013. Credit: ITV News

Newton, of Magazine Close, Wisbech, spoke only to confirm his identity and listened to proceedings from the court’s secure dock.

The balding defendant wore black glasses, a long-sleeved dark top, and an earring in his left ear.

Four female family members of Newton sat in the public gallery during the hearing, which lasted almost half an hour.

Judge Mark Bishop, remanding Newton in custody, told him: “You’ve pleaded not guilty so there will be a trial and the trial will commence on January 13 next year.”

He said a High Court judge will preside over the trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…