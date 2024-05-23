Police 'concerned' for missing 86-year-old man

Police are concerned about 86-year-old man from Suffolk who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

Hugh Edgecombe was last seen in Long Melford at 2pm on 22nd May 2024.

He was seen wearing a navy-blue waterproof jacket, black shorts and black shoes and carrying a walking stick and yellow shopping bag.

The last time Mr Edgecombe was seen Credit: Suffolk Police

Mr Edgecombe is described as a white male with grey hair who is 5’10 tall, of a medium build.

Suffolk police officers said they are concerned for Mr Edgecombe and are asking anyone who has seen him to call 101 and quote CAD SC 22052024-288.

