Police 'concerned' for missing 86-year-old man
Police are concerned about 86-year-old man from Suffolk who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.
Hugh Edgecombe was last seen in Long Melford at 2pm on 22nd May 2024.
He was seen wearing a navy-blue waterproof jacket, black shorts and black shoes and carrying a walking stick and yellow shopping bag.
Mr Edgecombe is described as a white male with grey hair who is 5’10 tall, of a medium build.
Suffolk police officers said they are concerned for Mr Edgecombe and are asking anyone who has seen him to call 101 and quote CAD SC 22052024-288.
