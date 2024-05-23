Two more people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of three people who died after using contaminated heroin.

Essex Police said the men, two teenagers, were detained after they received information a drugs gang operating in Colchester had been linked to three non-fatal overdoses in recent weeks.

Members of Operation Raptor, the Essex Police task force which fights the county lines drugs gangs carried out three warrants in south east London on Tuesday May 21.

Officer said that a number of "items of significance to the investigation were seized".

At about 9am, a vehicle was stopped in Circular Road North, in Colchester, and two men from London were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

Pharrell Douglas, 19, of Court Farm Road, London, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession of cannabis and acquiring criminal property.

An 18-year-old man from London has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Inspector Mark Jones, who leads the Operation Raptor north team, said: “The action being taken against drug lines operating in Colchester is continuing.

"Since the tragic deaths of three people, we have made five arrests so far, and three people have now been charged.

“We have a number of live investigations on-going as a result of the tragic incidents in Colchester.

“These deaths have understandably caused concern among our community, but I hope the speed at which these investigations are moving provides some reassurance, coupled with the work we are doing alongside our partners to ensure the safety of vulnerable people.”

