Drunk driver jailed after motorcyclist loses leg in head-on crash

A drunk driver has been jailed after a causing a head-on crash with a motorcyclist who was so badly injured his leg had to be amputated.

Daniel Molczan, 47, from London Road in Bedford, was driving a vehicle he had borrowed without permission and without insurance.

Molczan was over the legal alcohol limit when he crashed into a motorbike on the A6 near Wilstead on 19th January.

He has been jailed for three years and disqualified from driving for six and a half years.

A man in his 20s suffered life-changing injuries in the crash, resulting in the amputation of his lower right leg.

PC Jemma Russell, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "Our team have worked hard to secure this conviction after the victim sadly lost his lower leg in this very serious incident, which was entirely avoidable.

"His life has been forever altered due to Molczan's selfish and reckless actions.

"There is never an excuse to drink and drive, let alone to drive uninsured and dangerously, putting other road users at risk.

"We hope this will be a stark reminder to motorists to drive carefully."

