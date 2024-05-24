An illegal dog breeder has been handed a six-month suspended jail sentence after keeping dogs in squalid conditions.

A court heard that Jackie Draper, 38, had failed to meet the basic care needs of 44 dogs and puppies, which she kept crammed into her rented semi-detached house.

And such was the condition of the animals that District Judge Sheraton, said: “I would never treat a dog as you have done so."

Draper, from Wardy Hill, near Ely, bred the animals in a bid to profit from inflated prices during the Covid lockdowns.

None of the animals had access to water, and there were faeces and urine scattered throughout the property and broken glass and faeces in the garden.

She bred 23 litters of puppies over the Covid period – many of which were underweight and required veterinary care – some with price tags as high as £5,000.

Ms Draper pleaded guilty to three charges brought under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 which relate to dog breeding and advertising the sale of dogs without a necessary licence, failing to meet the five welfare needs of 44 dogs and causing unnecessary suffering to a male chocolate Cocker Spaniel puppy.

Some of the dogs at the home of Jackie Draper

An East Cambridgeshire District Council dog warden and an RSPCA officer first attended the property in Augiust 2020 after complaints of sick puppies being sold there.

On arrival they found underweight French Bulldogs, a female Pomeranian, Boston Terriers and Poodles.

Draper was advised to cease trading immediately as she did not have a licence and instructed to take all the French Bulldogs in her care to the vets as they were underweight and suffering from diarrhoea with blood in it.

Despite telling the council she would apply for the licence, no application was ever made, she continued to breed and sell puppies.

In August 2022, a warrant was executed and inside her property police, council officers and a veterinary surgeon found 14 adult dogs, two of which were heavily pregnant, 14 older puppies and 16 newborn puppies.

23 of the dogs had a body score of 3 or lower, confirming they were underweight with visible bones and poor muscle mass. The 16 puppies were too young to receive a score.

Ronnie, a chocolate Cocker Spaniel puppy was so anaemic, malnourished and emaciated when he arrived at the vets he collapsed and required emergency care. He was later given a body condition score of 1 out of 9.

Several dogs had major flea infestations and ear mites.

A Jack Russell Terrier crossed with a Chihuahua puppy required intensive round the clock nursing and a Cockapoo was described as being the “worst case of grooming neglect” a dog groomer had seen in 15 years.

The court heard the scale and organisation of the activity demonstrated it was “deliberate, pre-planned, premeditated and motivated by profit with disregard to the needs of the dogs”.

It also heard the defendant was “adequately aware” the level of care being provided to the dogs was not sufficient.

The court also heard Ms Draper who lived in a housing association property had been claiming Universal Credit throughout the period the offences took place.

In mitigation Draper’s solicitor said she had been given the dogs from family members, she had taken some to the vets, and her ex-partner had been the driving force behind the breeding.

Many of the animals required medical care

Sentencing her, District Judge Sheraton, said: “People who know me would not describe me as a dog lover, but I would never treat a dog as you have done so.

"You have described yourself as a dog lover but the way you have treated them is far from displaying that.

"Whatever the background, these decisions were yours to take. You have made money in the past and it is perfectly clear to me nothing has gone to these dogs.

"It may be that you have gone to the vets but these unsanitary conditions did not happen overnight. I have no doubt these offences merit a prison sentence; I just need to consider whether or not it should be suspended.”

For causing unnecessary suffering Ms Draper was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, and a two-month suspended sentence for each of the other two offences to run concurrently.

She was also banned from keeping or looking after any animals for 10 years, ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation activities, attend 12 sessions of mental health counselling and complete 200 hours unpaid community-based work. She must also contribute £5000 towards the £40,000 prosecution costs.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know