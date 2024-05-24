Construction of a long-awaited bypass in Norfolk will officially begin next week, after final funding for the project was confirmed.

Norfolk County Council has announced that the main building work on the new Long Stratton bypass will start on Tuesday 28 May.

It comes after the government approved the proposed business plan which would see the road completed by the end of 2025.

The £46.9m project will see a new single carriageway road and roundabout junction at Church Lane to the north, extending from this junction on the east side of Long Stratton going south for approximately 3.9km, where it will re-join the existing A140 near Oakside farm.

The majority of the funding for the new road has been sourced from central government, alongside a £14.5m commitment from the Greater Norwich Growth Board, local developer contributions and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

The work will be undertaken by Octavius Infrastructure Limited who were appointed as the main contractor in January 2024.

Councillor Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council, said: "This is fantastic news for long-suffering commuters and residents in Long Stratton, and will provide an economic boost to our whole region.

"Our advance works have been progressing well and this final confirmation by government enables us to now deliver this vital new infrastructure without delay".

"The bypass is set to create hundreds of new jobs and homes, open up improvements for cycling and walking, and solve transport issues local people have been facing for more than a generation."

Cllr Alison Thomas county councillor for Long Stratton, said: "Having campaigned for a bypass for Long Stratton since 1996 I am delighted to see the main works get underway.

"Our role now will be to ensure the project is delivered as soon as possible to improve the safety and well-being of all those living, working or travelling through Long Stratton."

Gavin Pritchard, managing director of highways at Octavius, said: "We are delighted that the full business case has been approved to allow this important project to continue. We have been mobilising our project team and preparing the site for the main works. "As we enter the next phase of the project, there will a hive of activity on-site in the weeks ahead. We look forward to progressing the project and continuing to work closely with our key stakeholders and the local community to keep disruption to a minimum whilst we deliver lasting benefits to the travelling public."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know