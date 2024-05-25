Police have recovered a man's body from a river - hours after he was seen entering the water to try and evade arrest.

Officers were called to Bridge Street in Peterborough on May 24 to a man wanted on suspicion of shoplifting.

He ran from the scene and was seen by officers entering the River Nene. His body was found, following extensive searches, this morning (May 25).

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the man’s family have been informed.

The incident has also been referred to the police watchdog - the Independent Office for Police Conduct - by Cambridgeshire Police's Professional Standards Department.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the case will be passed to the coroner.

