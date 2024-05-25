A "reckless" driver who crashed his car into a tree, killing his front seat passenger, has been jailed for six years.

Teegan Brabant, 22, had been seen pumping up a deflating tyre before driving his Ford Fiesta in the early hours of September 17, 2022.

He collided with a tree on the B1110 at North Elmham in Norfolk.

Front seat passenger Mariana Faustino Valente, 18, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died two days later.

Both of the rear seat passengers were also injured with one sustaining a fractured wrist.

Detective Inspector Dave McCormack, from Norfolk Police, said Brabant "made reckless choices knowing that his vehicle was in a dangerous condition".

He said: “He has been described as driving too fast for the wet slippery conditions, with a tyre so bald it would offer no grip on the road surface.

"His driving cost a young woman her life and injured two other young women, all of which were passengers in the vehicle.

“As the driver, he was responsible for his passengers, and he made multiple decisions which put them in danger.

“I would like to commend the courage of both the passengers and Mariana’s family for supporting this investigation and ensuring that she receives the justice she deserves.”

Brabant, of Litcham Road, Mileham, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

He was jailed for six years and disqualified from driving for eight years. He must also take an extended driving test before he can drive again.

Investigating officer Dylan Thomas said: “This is a tragic case that could have been averted had Brabant driven in accordance with his level of experience and the rules of the road.”

