A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Riverfield Drive, Bedford just before 2pm to reports a man in his 20s had been stabbed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder enquiry has been launched.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned in police custody.

Det Insp Dale Mepstead said: "We understand that incidents such as these have a significant impact on our residents. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the loved ones of the man who lost his life in such awful circumstances.

"This incident happened in a busy area with several people present. If you witnessed this or if you have any video footage or images, then please get in touch."

A scene guard is currently in place around the Riverfield Drive area, including the car park at the B&M store so people are being advised to avoid the area.

