Tributes have been paid to a young man stabbed to death "in a busy area with several people present".

The 20-year-old, named locally as Leon Penman, was pronounced dead near the B&M store in Riverfield Drive, Bedford, on May 24.

He was described as "caring" with floral tributes and framed pictures left at the scene.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

Bedfordshire police said a scene guard was in place at the car park of the B&M store on Riverfield Drive. Credit: Google

Det Insp Dale Mepstead said: "We understand that incidents such as these have a significant impact on our residents. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the loved ones of the man who lost his life in such awful circumstances.

"This incident happened in a busy area with several people present. If you witnessed this or if you have any video footage or images, then please get in touch."

