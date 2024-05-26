A 45-year-old man has died following a collision between two gliders at an airfield on Saturday.

Police, fire and the ambulance services attended the airfield near Brackley, Northamptonshire shortly before 4pm to reports that two aircraft had collided as they came into land.

Northamptonshire police said they are investigating alongside the Air Accidents Investigations branch to established the cause of the collision at Hinton-in-the-Hedges.

The police said: " Anyone who may have information that could help with the investigation, including mobile phone footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."

