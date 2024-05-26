Play Brightcove video

Watch Ravneet Nandra's report

A mother from Daventry is trying to raise £20,000 to get her son specialist treatment in the US after he suffered severe brain damage.

Codi Brown is only 21 months old but has endured 10 operations already.

Complications in pregnancy meant he was born at only 26 weeks, weighing less than 2 pounds. His twin brother sadly died.

His mum, Samantha, says she'll stop at nothing to make sure he gets the best chance at independence.

Codi Brown weighed just over one pound when he was born Credit: Family photo

"The two years have been absolutely horrendous. I never expected motherhood to be this way. Now I know no different. "I've experienced losing a child which no mother should every experience. I'm not experiencing bringing a child up with additional needs as well as still grieving for his brother."

Codi has had multiple bleeds on the brain that has left him struggling to use his right side.

Samantha said: "We sort of just keep doing these exercises just to get him used to that sort of movement, but it's just not enough.

"I just want to try and give him as much as I can while he's young to help him with independence when he's older. "And this physio in American is probably one of the best I've come across...I just feel like there's no other like it. However it's very costly."

Samantha will need to raise £20,000 to cover the treatment, insurance and the cost of accommodation in the US.

She said: "He's a unique little soul and so special and he makes me smile every day. He just brightens up my day. I wouldn't change him for the world, and I know he's got his brother looking down on him."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know