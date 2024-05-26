A teenager has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a young father.

Leon Penman, 20, died in Riverfield Drive, Bedford, on the afternoon of May 24. Police said he was stabbed in a "busy area with several people present".

His family said: "Leon was a much loved son, brother and a loving father to two beautiful daughters and a friend to many.

"Leon will be sadly missed by all who knew him. We are all truly devastated."

Floral tributes were left at the scene on Saturday. Credit: ITV News

Jacob Zuco, 18, of Kimble Drive, Bedford was arrested and has since been charged with murder.Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Leon’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We understand this was a shocking incident for the local community and we would like to reassure them that we have had detectives working tirelessly on this case, securing a charge.

“I’d like to thank members of the public at the scene for all their assistance, and those who have since come forward with information. I’d continue to encourage anyone with information to get in touch.”

Mr Penman's family are being supported by specially-trained officers and a post-mortem is due to take place.

Zuco has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (May 27).

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Konic, or visit www.beds.police.uk

