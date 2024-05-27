Body found in search for missing man Hugh Edgecome

Police who were searching for a missing man have found a body in the River Stour.

Hugh Edgecome, 86, was last seen in Long Melford in Suffolk on Wednesday, May 22.

A search operation was launched to find him after he was seen on CCTV walking in the rain.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said today: "Sadly, a body was found in the water between Glemsford and Sudbury this morning."

Mr Edgecombe's family said they would like to thank everyone in the community for their support, especially members of the Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR).

