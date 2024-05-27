Major fire breaks out along carnival route in Luton

A major fire has broken out in the centre of a planned carnival route in Luton.Thousands of people had already arrived in the town centre, ready to take part in the day's festivities when Park Street had to be cordoned off.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof above Resto Cafe.

The building was evacuated, with around 20 to 30 people including babies and children leaving the flats above the cafe.

Three fire trucks quickly arrived at the scene and at least a dozen firefighters were seen entering the building wearing breathing apparatus.

It is not yet known if the carnival, which was due to begin at midday, will still go ahead.

This year would have marked the 48th year of the celebration. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters are currently tackling a significant fire in Park Street, Luton.

"The situation is ongoing and we advise the public to avoid the immediate area."

