CCTV footage by The Inn at Belfairs pub shows a burglar opening a bottle of prosecco and grabbing a till

A burglar who broke into a pub helped himself to prosecco and cake, said bosses.

The Inn at Belfairs, in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, shared CCTV video as it appealed for help to find the thief who broke in in the early hours of Saturday.

He is seen muttering to himself as he opens a bottle of prosecco and walks off.

A second video shows him grabbing the till from the bar, making a mess as he knocks over a monitor and several bottles.

Posting on Facebook, the pub said the man also helped himself to couscous, a prawn, beetroot sauce and eight bottles of Old Mout cider. The bottles were retrieved in a nearby field.

The pub added that he took two till drawers across the road and pried them open.

There was no money in them, but the tills are now unusable as they were bent out of shape.

Essex Police believe the man went into the pub between 11pm on Friday and Saturday morning.

Officers are investigating and asked anyone with information to get in touch.

