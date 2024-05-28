Play Brightcove video

Nick Adderley, on the right in uniform, arriving for the first day of a three-day hearing

A former police chief wore a fake Falklands War medal and lied about his naval achievements, a misconduct panel heard.

Nick Adderley, former chief constable at Northamptonshire Police made “enormous exaggerations” and "built military naval legend" about himself, the hearing was told.

This included that he had served in the Royal Navy for 10 years when he had served for only two, was a Falklands War veteran even though he was only 15 when it happened in 1982, and that he had attended the prestigious Britannia Royal Naval College, despite his application being rejected.

On several occasions, Mr Adderley wore a medal awarded to Falklands War veterans.

Mr Adderley later claimed the medal was his brother's, but it is "not believed to be a valid medal", the hearing was told.

John Beggs, a lawyer representing the Office of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (NPFCC), spoke during a three-day misconduct hearing at Northampton Saints' Franklins Gardens stadium.

He described himself as a "commended officer", but never received anything formal. Mr Adderley later suggested he meant people had told him he had "done a good job".

He also claimed to be a “commander or a lieutenant”, but was actually the lowest-ranked seaman during his time in the navy.

The suspended chief constable denies misconduct and acting without integrity, but admits he breached standards.

He arrived for the first day of the hearing on Tuesday in full uniform and tried to avoid the press outside the building.

Mr Beggs said it was not suggested that these “deceits” were instrumental in Mr Adderley securing the job of chief constable in August 2018, but that he “plainly should not deceive those who were considering his application”.

He said: “To claim you served your country [in the Falklands War] when in fact you were 15 years old is an egregious thing to have done by any person, let alone a senior police officer.”

Mr Beggs also claimed the senior police officer did not correct news articles which mentioned “falsehoods” in his career history and that there was incorrect information on his own CV and application form when he applied for the chief constable role.

He said: “[Mr Adderley] said he never noticed these articles, that he had no interest in his media profile.

“It is perfectly appropriate to keep a weather eye on media reporting of that officer. It would be surprising if a senior officer did not read media articles about him."

Mr Beggs also said it was “embarrassing” that Mr Adderley attempted to clarify his claims that he attended the world-famous Britannia Naval College for four years to the Independent Office for Police Conduct even though his application was rejected.

He told the panel that Mr Adderley also claimed he had seen active service during his naval career and had been a military negotiator in Haiti.

The three-day hearing continues.

