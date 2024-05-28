A father who killed wife at their home was found watching TV when police officers forced their way in, as his distressed daughter stood outside.

Malgorzata Lechanska, 37, was attacked with an axe and knife by her husband Rafal Winiarski at their home in Shipdham in Norfolk on 1 August 2021.

Police were called to the house in Lake Close after a neighbour reported hearing a man shouting and a woman screaming next door, and said a young girl was outside the house looking distressed.

At Norwich Crown Court, Winiarski, 42, who admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility , was sentenced to 25 years - a minimum of 21 years in prison with a period of four years on extended licence.

When police arrived at 1.30pm, they saw Ms Lechanska collapsed on the kitchen floor, not breathing.

Officers forced their way in and found Winiarski sitting on the sofa in the lounge watching TV, while his young daughter stood outside with a neighbour, unharmed.

Ms Lechanska was declared dead at the scene and Winiarski was arrested for questioning.

She had suffered significant injuries to her head and body, which police found were consistent with an attack with a bladed weapon.

Det Insp Alix Wright, who led the investigation, said: “This was a horrific attack by Rafal Winiarski against his wife.

"Malgorzata’s family have shown tremendous bravery throughout the investigation.

“We are committed to targeting domestic abuse as a priority and will continue to work with partner agencies to help victims.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of domestic abuse or coercive and controlling behaviour to report this to police or seek professional support.”

If you are the victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247 (24 hrs). If you are in immediate danger, call police on 999.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know