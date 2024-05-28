Play Brightcove video

CCTV shows Robert Powell's last moments at a house party before he was ambushed and shot eight times

Two gangsters have been convicted for gunning down a 50-year-old grandfather as he left a birthday party.

Nana Oppong, 43, and Israar Shah, 39, carried out a "carefully co-ordinated execution" of Robert Powell, ambushing and shooting him eight times in June 2020.

Mr Powell had left a party in Harlow, Essex, at around 4.45am when a gunman came out a Ford Kuga car, shot at him and then fled.

A shot went through Mr Powell and injured two other women.

His sons witnessed him being treated at the scene and Mr Powell later died in hospital.

Mr Powell was a father-of-three and grandfather-of-two. He was also described by his mother as a "well-loved son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend".

50-year-old Robert Powell was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Harlow. Credit: Essex Police

It is believed the suspects had aborted a planned attack just days before.

Oppong was said to have been the mastermind.

Shah was in another car, a Toyota Prius, on the lookout for Mr Powell. It was seen to drive past the party multiple times in the hour before the murder.

A third car, a Vauxhall Zafira, also supported the gunman. Police said others were likely to have been involved.

Oppong and Shah fled the country in the days afterwards, and were located more than two years later.

Oppong was found in Morocco after trying to enter the country using fake documents and Shah was located in Spain. Both were extradited to the UK last year.

Nana Oppong, who was the mastermind, and Israar Shah - convicted for murdering Robert Powell in Harlow. Credit: Essex Police

They were charged with murder, among other crimes. Oppong also admitted dealing Class A drugs.

They will be sentenced on 31 May.

Police were able to trace the killing to Oppong and Shah through analysis of CCTV and mobile phones.

Oppong had discussed a specific type of ammunition, the same one used to kill Mr Powell, in encrypted messages on EncroChat - which was hacked by police across Europe.

In the hours following the shooting, he had also deleted a significant amount of data from the app.

Other conversations showed Oppong was dealing cocaine and trying to transfer criminal profits.

Det Supt Stephen Jennings, who led the investigation for Essex Police, said: “It was not a spontaneous act of violence, but rather a planned and carefully co-ordinated execution.

“While we may never know why the defendants carried out this murder, it is clear Oppong held a grievance against Robert Powell and was committed to seeing him killed."

He described Oppong as a “committed and high-level criminal" who "thought he could use his knowledge of law enforcement tactics and encrypted messaging to evade justice".

