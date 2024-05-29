A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of two people.

Police were called to reports of serious injuries at an address in Ugley, Essex, around 9.50pm on Tuesday.

Officers found a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s who were both pronounced dead at the scene at Cambridge Road.

A 63-year-old man from Ugley has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Det Insp Lydia George said they did not believe there was any risk to the wider public and Norfolk Police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know