A teenage boy has been arrested after a fire ripped through the roof of a disused engineering factory in a suspected arson.

Crews spent Tuesday evening tackling the flames at the former Delphi site on Newton Road in Sudbury, Suffolk.

At its height, teams from eight different stations - including two from across the border in Essex - were involved in trying to extinguish the fire which was already well developed when they arrived.

Suffolk Police confirmed a 14-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of arson and was bailed following questioning.

Drone footage revealed the extent of the damage at the former Delphi Diesel Systems building, which closed in 2020, with smoke seen billowing into the sky.

Firefighters can be seen aiming water jets into the windows to try to control the flames.

The US-owned company made diesel fuel injectors and filters for commercial vehicles and employed around 500 people when its closure was announced in 2017. Manufacturing moved to Romania where labour was cheaper.

