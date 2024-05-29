A 76-year-old man who collapsed while on a walk near Stamford has thanked the off-duty police office who saved his life.

Brian Kinealy nearly died after becoming unwell during a Sunday morning walk at Burghley House.

Fortunately, Cambridgeshire police officer Hannah Wheatley was out running near the scenic estate when she came across Mr Kinealy and performed CPR for around 20 minutes.

When paramedics arrived they used a defibrillator to stabilise Mr Kinealy and take him to Peterborough City Hospital.

Mr Kinealy said: “I don’t remember a great deal about that day. I’d gone out on a morning walk as I often do and I know from looking back at my phone that I’d taken some photographs of the frost-covered trees.

“I was on my own and I know I must’ve walked up the hill towards Burghley House at quite a pace, but I really can’t remember anything else.

“I never had any prior warnings that anything was wrong, I’d never suffered any heart issues before and I didn’t even have so much as a cough.

“I cannot thank Hannah enough or speak highly enough of her courage to put herself forward to save my life.

"I know it’s not quite the same experience as tackling a knife-wielding criminal, but having someone’s life in your hands is enormous, and it can be really traumatising for the person involved.

“She gave me the best care and apart from a couple of broken ribs – which is to be expected during CPR – I made a full recovery."

PC Wheatley has now been presented with a Royal Humane Society award for her life-saving actions and Brian was there to watch her receive it.

“I didn’t have time to think, all I knew was Brian needed help," said PC Wheatley.

"I knew it would take quite a time for the ambulance to arrive because of the rural location, so I had to keep going – his life was in my hands.

“In the days that followed, Brian was on my mind constantly and I kept wondering whether I’d done enough and whether he would pull through.

"I left my details at the hospital and a week or so later Brian’s wife Linda contacted me and made me aware that he was recovering well, which was such a huge relief.

“In the April that year we met for the first time after the family invited me to lunch for Brian’s birthday. It was an emotional meeting, but it was so nice to learn more about Brian and his family."

