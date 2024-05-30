A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths of a woman and a man.

The woman, in her 50s, and a man, in his 20s, were found injured at an address in Ugley, near Bishop's Stortford in Essex, on Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call at 9.50pm about the pair in Cambridge Road. They were declared dead at the scene.

A 63-year-old man from Ugley has been arrested.

Detective Inspector Lydia George said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the two people who were killed in Ugley last night. This will be an unimaginably difficult time for them and they will be supported by specialist officers.

“I know this incident will cause concern among within the local community but I want to reassure them that we have a team of experienced detectives and staff investigating.

“At this stage we do not believe this incident poses a risk to the wider public and we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with it."

