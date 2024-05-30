Two people arrested on suspicion of the murder of a baby will face no further action, police have confirmed.

Officers were called by paramedics to an address in Buffett Way in Colchester, Essex, at about 10.25pm on 12 May after concerns for the welfare of a baby.

The baby - who was understood to be just weeks old - was taken to hospital, but died in the early hours of the following morning.

Two people, a man and a woman, were arrested but have now been released from their bail conditions and will face no further action, said Essex Police.

Police entering the block of flats in Buffett Way, Colchester. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A spokesman for Essex Police said: " We arrested two people in connection with the death to carry out the fullest and most expedient investigation possible.

"Following that investigation and a post-mortem examination, we have released the man and woman arrested from their bail conditions and they will face no further action.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."