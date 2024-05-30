A woman and man found dead in a small village were mother and son, police have confirmed.

Essex Police said it received a call at 9.50pm on Tuesday reporting that two people had been seriously injured at an address in Ugley, near Bishop’s Stortford.

Officers attended the address in Cambridge Road and found a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed they were a mother and son, and said a 63-year-old man from Ugley had been arrested on suspicion of their murders and was in custody.

A marked police car was parked on the drive of a property, screened by a large hedge and set back from the busy road, on Thursday with a police community support officer (PCSO) on duty.

Two cars and a red van remained on the drive, with a mini digger also parked near to the house.

Police were at the home in Cambridge Road on Thursday morning. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Neighbour Linda Cooling said that the family at the house “kept themselves to themselves” and had various animals.

“I know they had dogs and they were very well looked after,” said the 57-year-old, who works in sales. “I know they used to have chickens.”

A second neighbour, who asked not to be named, said news of the deaths was “shocking”.

She said the family kept dogs and “large-breed rabbits”, and that she used to buy eggs from them.

“She said ‘we’ve got an excess of chicken eggs, would you be prepared to buy any from me?,” the neighbour said. “She was a nice lady, friendly and that.”

Det Insp Lydia George said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the two people who were killed in Ugley.

“This will be an unimaginably difficult time for them and they will be supported by specialist officers.

“I know this incident will cause concern within the local community but I want to reassure them that we have a team of experienced detectives and staff investigating.

“At this stage we do not believe this incident poses a risk to the wider public and we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101 quoting incident 1271 of 28 May.

