Yvonne Valentine, the mother of Nicholas Billingham, had her statement read outside court after the sentencing of Fiona Beal.

The mother of a man who was stabbed to death and buried in the back garden by his partner says her son's killer is a "monster" and "pure evil".

Primary school teacher Fiona Beal, 50, has been jailed jailed for life for the murder of her 42-year-old partner Nicholas Billingham in November 2021.

The teacher, of Moore Street, Northampton was arrested in March 2022 after Northamptonshire Police found her partner's partially mummified remains buried in the back garden.

She was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Mr Billingham's mother, Yvonne Valentine, said she welcomed the sentence handed down for the "brutal murder" of her son.

"Nothing will ever make up for the pain we have suffered over the now more than two-and-half-years since, but at least we can sleep safe in the knowledge that Beal will be locked away for years during which she will have more than enough time to reflect on her actions," she said, in a statement read by police outside court.

"She has demonstrated extraordinary evil. Behind her façade as a kindly schoolteacher, she was secretly planning the cold-blooded killing of Nick.

"Once the deed was done, she went to great lengths to conceal his body, dumping him in an impromptu grave, like rubbish, before carrying on with her life as if nothing had happened."

Nicholas Billingham, 42, was murdered by his partner Fiona Beal, 50. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Mr Billingham was last seen in November 2021 but Beal continued to message his friends and family from his phone until she was arrested in march 2022.

Ms Valentine also described the Christmas drink she shared with her son's killer, not knowing she was just metres from where her son was buried.

"Imagine how, on reflection, the revulsion one felt at that day in Christmas 2021 when invited to have a drink at her home.

"Devoid of emotion, Beal simply sat there looking at me, the mother of a man whose discarded body she had single-handedly buried just feet away.

"Beal is pure evil. A monster, who must now spend many years ahead of her asking why she killed my Nick: A good father, a good friend, and a much-loved son."

A blood-stained mattress found in the basement of Fiona Beal's home in Northampton. Credit: Northamptonshire police

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors explained Beal confessed to killing her partner in a diary found by police.

In it, Beal wrote her victim "was not going to do...what he had done to me" to another woman.

She stabbed Mr Billingham in the neck and buried him in a side passage outside the house they shared before pretending he had left her.

In February 2022, Beal rented a cabin in Cumbria as her mental health had begun to deteriorate, prosecutor Hugh Davies KC told the Old Bailey.

Family members had become concerned for her welfare and police were called to check on her, and found her after she had made an attempt to take her own life.

In the cabin, officers found the journals containing a confession to the killing which triggered an investigation, with Mr Billingham's body being found soon afterwards.

