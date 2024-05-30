The family of a teenager who died after a crash have paid tribute to her as someone who was "always happy and loved life".

Ellie-Mae Hill was one of four people in a car that crashed in Billericay in Essex in the early hours of 25 April, and she later died in hospital.

The three other occupants of the car were also taken to hospital after the collision at 12.40am at the junction of Pipps Hill Road and Oak Road.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and bailed until 9 June.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

As police re-appealed for information over the crash, Ms Hill's family said: “A granddaughter, a daughter, a sister, an auntie and a niece – our Ellie was well-loved by all who knew her. Taken far too young at just 19 years old.

“Ellie was always fun and had an infectious laugh. She was a beautiful, kind soul and is deeply missed by all her friends and family.

“She was hard-working and travelled into the city every day for her job and loved meeting her friends at weekends.

“She was a real foodie and loved good food and nice restaurants with friends and family but most of all, always happy and loved life.

“From a young age Ellie showed a passion for fashion and makeup which later meant the family would get their own hair and makeup artist on special occasions.

“She was very talented and lived life but it ended far too soon.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or report it online.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know