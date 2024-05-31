Two killers who murdered a grandfather in a drive-by shooting at a party have been jailed for their part in what police called "an execution".

Robert Powell, 50, was shot at least eight times after leaving a party in Roydon near Harlow in Essex in the early hours of 13 June 2020.

The organiser of the hit, 44-year-old Nana Oppong and co-defendant Israar Shah, 39, were convicted of murder earlier this week and each sentenced to life imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday.

Oppong must serve at least 38 years and Shah must serve at least 26 before being considered for parole.

Essex Police described Oppong as "a high-level drug dealer and organised criminal", who fled the country and went on the run after "carrying out the execution of Mr Powell".

They said that other people are believed to have been involved in the murder, and their investigation was continuing. A 40-year-old man from London was arrested in Spain and brought back to the UK this week, before being charged with murder.

Oppong was found in Morocco in September 2022 after trying to enter the country using false documents and extradited back to the UK in June 2023. Shah was located in Spain in December 2022 and extradited back to the UK in February 2023.

On the morning of the murder, Mr Powell left the party on foot alongside his two sons, as Oppong and Shah watched from vehicles nearby.

A Ford Kuga carrying Oppong pulled up alongside Mr Powell at about 4.45am, and a gunman got out and shot him eight times, before fleeing.

Shah, who was a lookout in another car, also fled, and a third vehicle, a Vauxhall Zafira, was seen being used as a support vehicle.

Police established that Oppong had been out to get Mr Powell, and in the days before the shooting, the suspects had planned an aborted attack.

Both men stood trial charged with murder and possession of a firearm. Oppong was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possessing a prohibited weapon.

They were found guilty on all charges on Tuesday.

Oppong admitted a charge of conspiring to supply Class A drugs shortly before the trial.

50-year-old Robert Powell was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Harlow. Credit: Essex Police

Det Supt Steve Jennings, who led the investigation, paid tribute to Mr Powell's family for their dignity through a four-year fight for justice.

He added: “Oppong wanted Robert dead and formed a plan, using a team of associates, to murder him.

“He has refused at every turn to accept any responsibility for his actions in arranging this killing.

“Shah lied about his presence at the scene, telling the jury he was there to deal drugs. Thanks to the evidence we gathered, the jury saw through this lie.

“These sentences do not mark the end of our investigation. We know, and the evidence is clear, others were likely involved in Robert’s murder, and we will continue to work to see them identified and arrested.”

Paying tribute to Mr Powell, his older sister said: “Robert’s death has fractured my family and it now feels broken.

“Family events are no longer what they used to be. Robert was a big part of this such as a birthday or anniversary, he valued that family time.

“We would all get together; he would then turn up and was the life and soul.

“He would come into the room, and everyone would take notice, it would light up.

“The talk of Uncle Robert coming to an event such as a birthday, would get the kids all excited as they loved being around him.

“Robert was such a family orientated person; he loved being around us all. This is now gone and get togethers are not the same."

She added: “I haven’t seen any remorse from either of you throughout this time, I only hope as you spend the best years of your life in prison, you come to realise the implications you have had on mine, my families and even your own life.”

