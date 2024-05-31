Play Brightcove video

Massive plumes can be seen rising from the fire. Video from Twitter / @ShamishMonster

Several major roads in and around a town are closed due to a large-scale fire.

Huge plumes can be seen rising from a fire in Bridge Street from around 6.30am this morning (Friday).

A 500-metre cordon is in place to allow firefighters to deal with the blaze.

Bridge Street, Angel Street Derngate and Victoria Promenade are closed, and there is no access via St Peter's Way, Gold Street, Abington Street or The Drapery.

Drivers have been asked by police and the fire service to avoid the area. Residents and businesses are advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

The fire as seen from the National Lift Tower at 6.20am

