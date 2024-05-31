A man who killed a woman and attempted to cover his tracks by burning her body was seen buying a jerry can and a saw from a DIY store just days before her remains were discovered.

Robert Brown, 38, had arranged to meet 41-year-old Victoria Greenwood, who worked as a sex worker, in the early hours of 10 November.

CCTV showed the pair going into his flat together, but footage later showed Ms Greenwood on the ground outside, attempting to escape, before Brown pulled her back inside.

Her body was found in a car park near Wallington in Hertfordshire several days later.

Police investigations revealed that Brown had made several trips to shops that weekend to buy items including a saw, a foldable sack barrow, a jerry can, and a large amount of cleaning supplies.

Robert Brown was seen bringing home the sack barrow on CCTV. Credit: Hertfordshire Police

On Sunday 12 November, CCTV recorded him using the sack barrow to transport a large furniture unit wrapped in duct tape, containing Ms Greenwood's body, from his flat to his car.

He was also seen at a petrol station that evening filling a container with fuel.

Emergency services were called to a car park near Wallington two days later to reports of a body on fire.

Brown, of Hitchin Road, Luton, was found guilty of murder following a three-week trial at Luton Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to obstructing a coroner in the exercise of their duty before the trial began.

He is due to be sentenced on Friday, 7 June.

Victoria Greenwood's body was discovered in a car park in Hertfordshire. Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, who led the investigation, said: “The violence and terror that Brown inflicted on a vulnerable woman, and the lengths he went to in covering up his crime, reveal a deeply disturbing and calculated nature.

“His actions not only resulted in the tragic loss of life but also caused immense pain to Victoria’s loved ones.

“Sadly, the nature of sex work can expose workers to a higher risk of violence, with perpetrators often taking advantage of being in a private or isolated place.

“We remain committed to apprehending dangerous individuals and providing comprehensive support, alongside partner agencies, to reduce the risks faced by sex workers and ensure their safety.”

