A man has been charged with the murder of a mother and son in a small village, as police released their names.

Essex Police said it received a call at 9.50pm on Tuesday reporting that two people had been seriously injured at an address in Ugley, near Bishop’s Stortford.

Officers attended the address and found Maria Nugara, 54, and her son Giuseppe Morreale, 29 who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Calogero Ricotta, 63, of Cambridge Road, Ugley was arrested at the scene and has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of actual bodily harm.

Ricotta was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.

Floral tributes were laid at the address on Thursday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

On Thursday, neighbours lay flowers at the address with one woman describing Maria Nugara as "a lovely woman".

Neighbour Linda Cooling said that the family at the house “kept themselves to themselves” and had various animals.

A second neighbour, who asked not to be named, said news of the deaths was “shocking”.

She said the family kept dogs and “large-breed rabbits”, and that she used to buy eggs from them.

“She said ‘we’ve got an excess of chicken eggs, would you be prepared to buy any from me?,” the neighbour said. “She was a nice lady, friendly and that.”

Essex Police were at a home in Cambridge Road on Thursday morning. Credit: ITV Anglia

