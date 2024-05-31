A reward of £5,000 is being offered for anyone with information following the theft of a museum's most prized artefact - a golden torc from the Bronze Age - as new images of suspects were released.

Thieves stole the 3,000-year-old jewellery, along with a bracelet, in an early-hours raid at Ely Museum in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday 7 May.

Police released CCTV video footage of two people suspected of stealing the jewellery which showed them in hooded tops climbing through a window of the museum.

The gold torc was purchased by the museum in 2017 for £220,000 using a series of grants and donations from the public.

As well as the CCTV released by police of the two suspects, Crimestoppers - which is putting up the reward - has now released two images of two suspects leaving the museum.

The golden torc stolen from Ely Museum. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The images show a large blue and white wrecking bar that investigators believe was used to get into the museum.

Annabelle Goodenough of Crimestoppers said the best outcome would be for the stolen items to be returned.

"Historic treasures are totally irreplaceable and are a crucial part of Cambridgeshire’s history.

"Our charity is offering a reward for information and reminding people of our guarantee of anonymity, meaning we never ask for your personal details when you contact us via our website or by phone.

"We urge anyone with information about this devastating theft to speak directly to our charity or complete an online form on our website.

"You can contact us safe in the knowledge that Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity since we began in 1988."

The charity says the reward offer is available until the end of August.

