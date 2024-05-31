Play Brightcove video

The police officer captured the assault though body cam footage.

A teenage drug dealer assaulted a police officer by kneeing him in the groin before a knife was found hidden down the youngster's trousers.

The 16-year-old boy was the passenger of a car that was pulled over in Eastern Avenue in the Dogsthorpe area of Peterborough.

Officers could see a large amount of cash in the car and a check on the vehicle showed it was linked to drug supply in the area.

The 16-year-old, along with the 18-year-old driver, were searched by an officer who believed they had items concealed in their trousers and told them they would go to the station for a strip-search.

While waiting for a van to take them to the station, the 16-year-old kneed the officer in the groin - resulting in him being arrested for assault on an emergency worker.

Officers found a 4-inch locking knife hidden in the boys trousers and class A drugs. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A search found a package containing class A drugs hidden in his trousers and a four-inch locking knife.

Officers searched his house and found an adapted weapon consisting of a wooden banister pole with a razor blade attached.

The boy was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a knife in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon, and assault by beating of an emergency worker, all of which he admitted at Huntingdon Youth Court in April.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to an 18-month youth referral order.

Det Con Dylan Lenton, who investigated, said: “The assault on the officer came out of nowhere, with the boy being completely calm and waiting to be taken into custody for a further search.

“To be involved in this type of criminality at such a young age, and to then assault a police officer and show no remorse or regard for his actions is worrying.

"He will now be closely monitored and given the opportunity to change his life around, which I sincerely hope he does.”

