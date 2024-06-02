Play Brightcove video

Tayna Mercer went along to speak to party members.

Green Party candidates launched the party's General Election campaign in the East of England.

Led by Co-Party leader Adrian Ramsay, who is a candidate for the newly created Waveney Valley seat, supporters gathered in Diss in Suffolk on Saturday.

In local elections this year and last the Greens doubled their number of councillors in the Anglia region by winning 120 council seats.

"The Green Party is really on the up here in the east of England," Mr Ramsay told ITV News.

"We've had record successes in local elections over the last few years, and it's clear from the response on the doorstep that people are really looking for a change at the general election as well.

Diss is in the newly formed Waveney valley consituency - the party's top target in the region.

"And there are so many seats in rural East Anglia where Greens are the main challenger to the Conservatives, areas where Labor and the Lib Dems are weak, where there's large amounts of green support on the ground."

In last year's local election, the Green Party claimed a historic victory, winning their first ever council majority in Mid Suffolk.

Miranda Fyfe, Green Party member said: "The Green Party does offer real change and real hope.

"It's not the same old broken politics of the other three main parties. Climate, nature and inequality.

"Crises are all linked. We don't have a cost of living crisis. We have an inequality crisis.

"We're open about our plans to tax the very wealthiest".

Waveney Valley is a newly created cross-county boundary constituency in Norfolk and Suffolk, including the towns of Diss, Harleston, Bungay, Halesworth and Eye.